Michael P. Skinner, 63 of Winterville, NC, departed from this life unexpectedly on Friday, September 9, 2022. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. I am leaving behind to mourn my beautiful, loving, caring, and devoted wife, Jennifer. She has been a faithful wife, friend, and soul-mate. I also leave behind my one and only beloved son, Michael Jr. (Angel) of Columbia, NC, my beautiful granddaughter, Alivia. My loving stepdaughter Charlsea of Raleigh, NC. I leave behind my loving siblings, Carlton Skinner (Jennifer) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; Lillian Dozier (Walter) of Chesapeake, Virginia ; Mary Berry of Elizabeth City, NC. Two loving sister-in-laws, Dorothy Skinner and Hazel Skinner. I leave behind my exceptionally kind mother and father in-love, Sheldon and Rose Hardy. Finally, I leave to mourn my nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles-in love, cousins, friends, and co-workers. Professional Services of Comfort have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.