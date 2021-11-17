Michael Spry, Sr.

Michael Eugene Spry, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Michael E. Spry Sr. ,66, of 307 Pearl St., Elizabeth City, passed into the arms of Jesus, November 12, 2021. Michael was born Jan. 5, 1956, to Carrie and Harold Spry Sr. Michael will join in heaven his father, mother and two brothers Dwayne Spry and Harold Spry Jr.
Michael is survived by his son, Michael Spry Jr. of Chesapeake VA, and two daughters Tabatha Elliot and Samantha Spry both of Elizabeth City, his sister Donna Sargent (her husband Mike Sargent) of Shiloh NC, brother Edward Spry, his nieces Carrie Hays and Jamie Riggs his 11 grandchildren and three great nieces. At the time of Michael's death, he was surrounded by his loved ones.
Stallings Funeral Home is handling arrangements for Mr. Spry. A Memorial Service will held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Pearl St. Church, 306 Pearl St., Elizabeth City.