...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO
5 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 5 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Michael Thomas Ellis, Jr., age 77, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Wareham, MA to the late Michael Thomas Ellis, Sr. and Jeanne DeCosta Ellis, he was an Operations Specialist in the United States Navy. Michael was a strong willed, determined, and caring man who loved his family, The Boston Red Sox, and The New England Patriots. He enjoyed camping, local sporting events with his grandchildren and going to Florida in the winters. He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Judith Powers Ellis; two sons, Kevin Michael Ellis (Jennifer) of Chesapeake, VA and Scott Joseph Ellis of Wilmington, NC; two sisters, Barbara Lear of Katy Texas and Kathleen Stewart of Winchester, KY; one brother, Patrick Ellis (Diane) of Plymouth, MA; and three grandchildren, Kevin, Joseph, and Christopher Ellis. A memorial service with military honors will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Carroll Bundy officiating. The family will receive friends for a visitation one hour prior to the service. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Ellis family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. To plant a tree in memory of Michael, please visit www.TwifordFH.com/send-flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or to the charity of one’s choice.
