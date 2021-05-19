Michael Webb Griffith, born September 2, 1950, and went to home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 17, 2021, following a short illness. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald King, his stepfather, Ralph Griffith, two sisters, Cathy Griffith, Mulvaney and Connie Sloan, as well as a nephew, Jason Griffith Sloan, as well as his loving grandparents Jessie Webb and Haskell Webb. He leaves behind his loving wife, Dina Griffith, and his mother, Virginia Lou Griffith, a nephew, Michael Sloan. His father-in law, Hugh Mullins, as well as, a sister-in-law Cheri Shumway and her husband and brother-in-law, Mark Shumway and his brother-in-law Randy Mullins and his wife a sister-in-law, Lisa Cox and one aunt, Janet Cekela. He had several cousins, two nieces, and 2 grand- nieces and 3 grandnephews. Michael had his Rank I in Education. He graduated from Morehead State University with his bachelor’s degree and completed his education from University of Kentucky with a master’s degree and Rank I. Before retiring he was a school counselor at Camden School System in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He retired in June 2013 and married the love of his life in July 2013. First and foremost, Michael was a man of God. He would wake up every morning singing, Victory in Jesus and sometimes Footprints of Jesus. He loved the Lord with all his heart. He talked a lot about how joyous it will be in heaven because he had loved ones who were already there. Michael was a member of Second Baptist Church in Ashland, KY, where he, his wife and mother are members. Michael will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery. Friends and loved ones may call and visit Neal’s Funeral Home in Catlettsburg, KY on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Funeral will begin at 1:00 p.m. and Rev. Ed Caudill, pastor at Second Baptist Church will be officiating the funeral. Condolences may be left at kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.