Mildred Felton Baxter
ELIZABETH CITY - Mrs. Mildred Felton Baxter entered eternal rest on November 27, 2021 at The Citadel, Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
She was the daughter of the late Will and Viola Bembury Felton. She was predeceased by one sister, Ruby Mae Reid.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Baxter leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Kathy Baxter, Shirley Treakle (Purnell) and Mildred Baxter, all of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; five sons, Alhoover Baxter (Naomi), Currituck, North Carolina, Clarence Baxter (Mary) and Richard Baxter (Elaine) both of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Chris Baxter and Ralph Baxter both of Roseboro, North Carolina; one brother Lindsey Felton, Elizabeth City, North Carolina; 17 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; a loving niece, Queenie Blanchard (Johnnie), Elizabeth City, North Carolina and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements by Beach River Funeral Home.