...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Mildred Bunch Farless, 88, of 109 Hobbs Acre Drive, died Friday, August 18, 2023 in ECU Health Medical Center, Greenville. Mrs. Farless was born in Chowan County on December 22, 1934 and was the daughter of the late James Elliott and Lucy Dail Bunch who had lived in Suffolk, VA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Ray Farless; her daughter, Sandra F. Heffernan; her brother, James Wilbur Bunch (wife, Virtley Knight Bunch, deceased); and a brother-in-law, Horace Gardner. A resident of the Hobbs Acres community wince 1955, she had been employed with the former A&P Grocery for over 16 years. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and the Ladies Auxiliary of Post 40 of The American Legion. Surviving is her daughter, Wendy F. Gardner (husband, Joe), and her son-in-law, Dean Heffernan, all of Edenton; two sisters, Rubie B. McClenney (husband, Ellis) of Portsmouth, VA and Mary B. Gardner of Suffolk; two grandchildren, William Elliott Heffernan and Ashley Lynn Wilcox, both of Edenton; and three great-grandchildren, John Michael Kirby, Aaron Dale Pope, and a baby girl due to be born in six weeks. Funeral services were held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, and were conducted by the Rev. Chris Gravning. The burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters, Attn: Philanthropy, P.O. Box 2156, Norfolk, VA 23501, or online at www.chkd.org. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.