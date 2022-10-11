Mildred Moore Gurganus, age 100, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Martin County, NC on September 4, 1922 to the late Samuel Joseph Moore and Mary Coltrain Moore, she was the widow of John Edward Gurganus. She worked for sixteen years for Carolina Telephone Company until her retirement. She is survived by a daughter, Sharon G. Halstead of Elizabeth City, NC; five grandchildren, Lori Perry and husband Toby and their daughter Lauren LaBelle and husband Alex, Stephanie Cooper and husband Clay and their daughter Madison, Janet Garner, John Gurganus, Jr., and Jill McGee and their children; a sister, Betty Jean Carrelli; and a soon to be great-great granddaughter, Reagan LaBelle. She was pre-deceased by a son, John Stanley Gurganus; two sisters, Anita Italiano, and Joyce Scarborough; and four brothers, Ervin Moore, Clifton Moore, Frank Moore, and Tom Moore. The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers, Frances, Brianna, Teresa, Cheri 2, Cheri 3, Margie, and Lorelle, and also to her nurse, Brandi. A funeral service be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Greg Brinson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the lobby of the funeral home. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.TwifordFH.com/mildred-m-gurganus. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Gurganus family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.