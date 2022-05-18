Mildred Rogerson

CAMDEN - Mildred Hall Rogerson, born on May 09,1935, of 724 N 343 Camden, NC passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family and joined her husband of 54 years, Clarence "Podner" Rogerson Sr. Together they shared their lives at 400 Jessup Street in Elizabeth City. They had three children, a son Clarence "Podner" Rogerson Jr. whom she joined in heaven, and two daughters, Peggy (David) Cannon and Wanda Sanders, both of Camden; daughter- in-law, Doris Rogerson of Wilson, NC; one grandson, Jamie Sanders of Camden; one granddaughter, Christina Kopp (Mike) of Wilson NC; and four, great-grandchildren, Samuel and Skylar Sanders of Camden and Charlotte and Ella Kopp of Wilson, NC. ??Special thanks to her caregiver, Candice Cobarrubia, who became family. Candy filled mom's days with so much love! They enjoyed laughing and stories and table time where they talked for hours. And thanks to her special nieces Judy, Sandy, Neice and Linda; special nephews, Buddy and Romi Jr.; special friend, Jovan Taylor and family; Dr. Sutton and his staff; the Community Hospice staff, Amber, Mary, Faith & Davin; and prior to Hospice, the Sentara Physical Therapy staff, Carrie Blankenship and Heather. The love and laughter everyone shared with mom will always be treasured.
"To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord".
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Davin Phillips officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. The family will greet visitors in the funeral home lobby immediately following the service and at other times at the residence. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Rogerson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
