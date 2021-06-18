Miles Jessup “Watt” Brite passed away peacefully at his residence Wednesday, June 15, 2021. He was born December 5, 1940 to Miles W. Brite and Annie Jessup Brite. He raised standardbred racehorses and farmed for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, whom he called “Bobby”, the absolute love of his life. He is survived by his sons, Miles Jessup Brite, Jr. of Wilson, NC and Daniel Stevenson Brite (Sharon) of Blackstone, SC. He is also survived by a cousin, Brent Winslow, who was more like a son. Brent spent countless hours helping “Uncle Watt” in every way. A special thanks to Janis Martin of Elizabeth City who helped to care for Watt during the past few months. Watt, always smiling, loved to tease and enjoyed a good story that ended with laughter. He enjoyed all sports, especially NC State Athletics. He was always in the bleachers, loudly supporting his sons during their high school ballgames. Watt gave his heart to Jesus in 1975 and lived a Christian life until his death. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Old Hollywood Cemetery with Pastor Aaron Meservy officiating. There will be a visitation Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the house of his cousin, Billie Ann Winslow at 2006 Asbury Lane in Elizabeth City, NC. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City is assisting the family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
