Milford Parker and Copeland

Milford Parker and Barbara Ann Tynch Copeland

ELIZABETH CITY - Milford Parker Copeland, age 91, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at his home. A few hours later March 31, 2023, Barbara Ann Tynch Copeland, age 87, also died at their home.

