Millard Jerel Spruill, age 73, from Elizabeth City, NC, passed away at his home in Wilmer, Alabama on April 13, 2021. He was a kind and gentle soul who felt most comfortable out in nature with animals. He never met an animal he didn’t love. He was a talented artist, musician, and songwriter and a loving father. Jerel was preceded in death by his father, Millard Woodrow Spruill, and his mother, Mildred Louise Bogue. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Amy Spruill of Garner, NC; his sister, Marla Spruill of Seminole, FL; and his cat, Skiddles, who will live with Marla in Florida. No funeral service will be held, but donations can be made in his memory at your local animal rescue.
