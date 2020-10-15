Millie Perry
SPRINGFIELD - Millie Perry of Springfield, MA exchanged time for eternity on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. J. Andre Turner, Officiating. Interment will follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery. A walk-through viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 pm.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: her children, Ida Rouse of Largo, MD, Virginia Lyons of Springfield, MA, Betty Gonzalez (Jose) of Norfolk, VA, Curtis Barcliff (Darlene) of Newport News, VA and Melvin Barcliff of Kinston, NC; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; her siblings, Shirley Perry Wills of Hertford, NC and Elaine Perry Lewis (Vernon) of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the family.