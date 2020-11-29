Milton Tucker

Milton William Tucker
SHAWBORO - Milton William Tucker, 52, of Shawboro, died suddenly and unexpectedly in his home Nov. 20.
Milton was born Sept. 18, 1968, in Norfolk, Va., to the late Nathan "Buddy" and Bonnie Tucker. He attended Camden County High School, and became a reliable, excellent mechanic early in life.
Immediately following high school, Milton's first job was working with his then-brother-in-law Carl Hooper, doing local construction. He enjoyed the work, and it was back then that Carl started calling him "Bodine." Milton worked for Glenn Speight Equipment Repair as a mechanic, then the Norfolk Shipbuilding and Drydock Company, and for Kellogg, Brown and Root. He also worked for himself from time to time.
Work took Milton from Shawboro to Iraq for three years, to the oil fields of North Dakota for several years, as well as to the Pasquotank River, Albemarle Sound, and anywhere else he could fish for crabs.
At one point in his life, he staked a claim in California and panned for gold. He did so well at that that he left his camper behind. He was self-taught in many engineering disciplines, including chemistry and metallurgy, as well as being an excellent welder, gunsmith, and electrical engineer. He used his skills and talents to help his friends and neighbors in any way he could.
His amateur radio callsign, KC4QLQ, was granted to him in 1990. He enjoyed being a part of the Albemarle Amateur Radio Society, and met many of his friends through that hobby. He also volunteered his time to help the American Red Cross with disaster relief through the Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES).
Milton was an active member of the New Day Pentecostal Church of Elizabeth City, and assisted with the technical production of services there.
In addition to his parents, Milton is preceded in death by his wives, Kristin Lee Tucker, of Bostic, N.C., and Kimberly Rena Tucker, also of Bostic. Milton had called Bostic home for several years before returning to Shawboro to care for his mother in her twilight years.
He is survived by his sister, Jeni Tucker Drake and her husband Cory, of Annapolis, Md., nieces Brandi and Jessica Hooper, and two great-nieces, Hailey and Zoey. He is mourned by numerous close friends, locally and around the world. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (www.afsp.org).