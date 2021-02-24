Miriam Perry Haskett

Miriam Marie Perry Haskett, affectionately known to many as “Miss Miriam” or “Miriam ‘Keith’ Haskett”, 89, of Hertford, N.C., answered the Master’s call on February 23, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Crowder Perry and Martha Perry, and was raised in the Okisko community of Pasquotank County, Elizabeth City, N.C. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Keith Webb Haskett, Sr; brother, Harvey Perry and his wife, Zadie, of Elizabeth City, and granddaughters Stacey Lynn Haskett and Jill Melissa Haskett of Hertford. She is survived by her four children, Karen J. Haskett, and her husband, John Kelly, of Yorktown, VA.; Vicki L. Haskett-Freeman and her husband, Tom Freeman, of Chapel Hill, NC; Keith W. Haskett, Jr., and his wife, Jacqueline, of Hertford; and Cliff P. Haskett, and his wife, Donna, of Hertford. Additionally, she is survived by her beloved grandson, Jamie P. Haskett, his wife, Cate, and their daughter, Melissa Lynn Haskett, the “apple of her eye”, of Winterville, NC. She was especially close to her extended family in Okisko, including her nieces Melvie Dean Rogerson and Marlene Pierce and their families. Her late first cousin Eva Belle Perry Rawls was like a sister to her. She and Keith and their children made many trips to Florida to visit the Rawls family over the years. Miriam graduated from Central High School in Pasquotank County, NC, and attended East Carolina University. She owned and operated Woodland Dress Shop in Hertford for more than 40 years. When not helping customers, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, monogramming, and needlework. She was an excellent seamstress, making most of her daughters’ clothes when they were young, prom dresses, and several wedding dresses for the daughters of close friends. Miriam was very active in her church, Hertford United Methodist Church, and its United Methodist Women, and she was also involved in community service through the Hertford Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, the Perquimans County Volunteer Rescue Squad, the Hertford Fife and Drum Corps, and the Open Door Ministry in Perquimans County. She gave generously of her time and talents, sewing choir robes and draperies for Hertford UMC; uniforms for the Perquimans County High School Marching Unit; banners and flags for many community organizations and schools; and pillows, doll clothes, and other crafts as well as gallons of her famous beef vegetable soup and cinnamon pickles for the annual Hertford UMC Christmas bazaar. She organized a respite area and soup kitchen at Hertford UMC for the weary firefighters battling the massive Winslow Oil Company fire in January, 1978, famously commandeering all of the available meat from a local grocery store to make hot soup for the firefighters. For her volunteer efforts to the community, she was presented the Individual Human Service Volunteer Award for Perquimans County by Governor James B. Hunt, Jr. during the inaugural Governor’s Statewide Volunteers Awards ceremony in 1983. The family wishes to especially thank Amedisys Hospice and Miriam’s caregivers, Sheila Layden, Dawn Jones, and Ginger Byrum, for their excellent and compassionate care, and her many church and community friends for their love and support. A private funeral service will held in Hertford United Methodist Church. A graveside committal service, open to friends will be held Thursday at 4:00 p.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery. Due to the restrictions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, no formal visitation is being held, however, friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service on Thursday. Masks are required and social distancing measures should be followed by those attending the service. To honor Miriam’s life, contributions may be made to Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs Street, Hertford, NC 27944, or a charity of your choice. Miller and Van Essendelft Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
