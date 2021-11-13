Morris Beasley, Sr.

Morris Clyde Beasley, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Morris Clyde Beasley, Sr., age 59, of Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Morehead City, NC on July 29, 1962 to Mary Willis Beasley and the late Lloyd Curtis Beasley, he was the husband of Peggy Sue Ballance Beasley. He was a custodian with the Public School System.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Williams; sons, Morris Clyde Beasley, Jr. and Randy Cartwright; two stepchildren, Candace Barber and Michael Newby; a sister, Maria Beasley Madonia; four brothers, Lloyd F. Beasley, Ronald L. Beasley, Wayne C. Beasley, Sr. and John D. Beasley; and ten grandchildren. He was predeceased by nephew, David Martin Beasley and a sister-in-law, Patsy Beasley.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Beasley family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.