Mozelle Grizzle

Mozelle Patricia Grizzle
SHAWBORO - Mrs. Mozelle Patricia Grizzle, 71, of 1157 E. Ridge Road, Shawboro, North Carolina, departed this life on Friday morning, November 5, 2021.
A celebration of life for Mrs. Grizzle will be on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 704 Cardwell St, Elizabeth City, North Carolina by Pastor Nina F. Davis. Interment will follow in the Memory Garden Cemetery, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 - 7 p.m.