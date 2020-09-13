Muriel Brickhouse

Muriel Payne Brickhouse
CAMDEN - Muriel Payne Brickhouse, age 90, of Chantilly Rd., Camden, NC died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Tyrrell County, NC on December 26, 1929 to the late Robert Payne and Lydia Swindell Payne, she was the widow of Edmond Earl Brickhouse. Before Mrs. Brickhouse retired, she was the Supervisor of the Environmental Services at Albemarle Hospital and a member of Elizabeth City Church of Christ.
She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Brickhouse Clay (Bruce) of Hertford, NC; a son, David Earl Brickhouse (Carrie) of Camden, NC; three grandchildren, Buddy Meads (Brianne), Dawn Trueblood (Mike), and David Brickhouse, Jr. (Trisha); and seven great-grandchildren, Colton and Justus Meads, Dawson Brickhouse, T. J. Besso, Justin and Allen Mappes, and Savanah Trueblood. She was predeceased by a sister, Carolyn Madrin, and two brothers, James Robert Payne and Shelton Melvin Payne.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Memory Gardens, officiated by Pastor Darryl Stallings. The family will be receiving friends at 173 Chantilly Rd., Camden, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Brickhouse family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.