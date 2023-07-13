Myrtle Ann (Reed) Marshall

Myrtle Ann Reed "Turk" Marshall, 94, of Elizabeth City, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023. Born in Chowan County on July 8, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Lindsey Reed and Martha Elizabeth Cannon Reed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Sumner Byrum Boltz, and by siblings, Doris Sumner Reed Winslow, Elizabeth Lindsey Reed, Daniel Marvin Reed, William Corprew Reed, and Mattie Cannon Reed. A giver of many wonderful things in her journey in this life, she was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend to many. A Registered Nurse, she had lived in Japan for many years. Her love for her companion dog, "Kandy," brought them a closeness that very few attain with other creatures. She will be well remembered for her lasting strength in tough times as well as the times of easier days- Always, Mom. Surviving are her two sons, Clyde Westall Hensley and Earl Franklin Marshall; five grandchildren, Burt Byrum, Teresa Sonin, Marina Arrie Hensley, Robyn Blasiman, and David James Marshall; and eight great-grandchildren, Rachel Byrum, T.J. Byrum, Samuel Sonin, Timothy Sonin, Emyrs Blasiman, Crystal Blasiman, Avery Miller, and Ashton Miller. A graveside gathering in Cedarwood Cemetery, Hertford, where she will be buried next to her mother and father, is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of one's choice. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
