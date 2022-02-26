Myrtle Oliver

Myrtle Faye Oliver
ELIZABETH CITY - Myrtle Faye Respass Oliver, lovingly called "Faye", was the daughter of the late Sergeant Leander A. Respass and Mrs. Beulah Lamb Respass. She was born on a cool windy day on the sixteenth day of March in Elizabeth City, NC. She departed this life on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at her home sourounded by family.
Faye was raised in a beautiful Christian home with her loving parents, seven sisters, and two brothers. At an early age, she joined Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church. In her youth she served on the Busy Bees Usher Board and in her teen years she sang in the Celestial Chorus.
She attended Elizabeth City Schools and was a proud graduate of P.W. Moore High School. While there, she was a cheerleader and a member of many high school organizations. Following graduation, she married the late Sergeant Willard Oliver. They relocated to Waterbury Connecticut where there unit was blessed with two beautiful daughters: Shondria, of the home and Tayonnya who preceded her in death. Faye and her family later returned home from Connecticut and she attended Elizabeth City State University (ECSU). She was an Honor Graduate of ECSU where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics. Viking Pride! She loved attending homecoming events and celebrating the weekend with family and friends.
Faye was a teacher at heart. She moved to Virginia to start her teaching career at Altavista - Campbell County Combined School System of Altavista, VA. She returned to Elizabeth City and started teaching with the Elizabeth City- Pasquotank Public Schools. Faye ultimately found her passion when she accepted the role as the Adult Basic Educational Transitional Opportunities Coordinator with the College of the Albemarle. In this role Faye received multiple awards during her tenure and was a mentor to many at the college. She remained in this position until her untimely illness.
Faye was also preceded in death by one brother, Alton "Lil Dunk" Respass, and two sisters, Jean R. Mouring and Elma R. Wilkins. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, her daughter, Shondria; a niece and nephew loved as an additional daughter, Neshia Jernigan of Elizabeth City, NC and son, Terron Jernigan (Stella) of Dallas, Texas; five sisters with four of Elizabeth City, NC, Carol R. Baker (Leoteis), Joyce R. Nowell, Geraldine R. Reid, and Oresa "Raye" Jernigan, who was not only a loving sister but her best friend, and Dr. Eva R. Dula of Camden, Delaware; and one brother, Willie Respass (Frances) of Elizabeth City, NC; two "Special Grandsons", Hunter and Aspen Jernigan of Dallas, Texas; and a Special Aunt, Rubenia Williams of Elizabeth City, NC; three sisters-in-law, Ann Davis of New York, Ossie O. Taylor and Marva O. Moore of Waterbury, Connecticut; one Goddaughter, Nautiece Ford; and Special loving Friend, Barry Gillard. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Twiford Memorial Chapel.