Nancy Burkhard

Nancy (Nan) Allen Burkhard
ST. JOSEPH - Nancy (Nan) Allen Burkhard was a United States Marine through and through. She epitomized Semper Fidelis 'always faithful', the motto of every Marine, in everything that she did and the many lives that she touched. She passed peacefully on February 21, at 9:15am from complications of Covid, surrounded by her family who loved her.
Nan also thoroughly lived the Serenity Prayer and 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous, celebrating 51 years of sobriety. Her guidance and mentorship touched literally hundreds of lives and continues to ripple out through her kindness and generosity of time and wisdom.
She was born September 19, 1936 to Eugene and Elsie Allen in San Diego, California.
Nan joined the Marine Corps in 1954 and served faithfully for 9 years. As a woman in the military in that time period, she helped to break many barriers and mentored and encouraged other women to join military service throughout her life.
Nan met a fellow Marine, Robert (Bob) George Burkhard, who fell in love with her and offered a hand in marriage. Nan had more than a bit of a rebellious streak in her and tossed the first engagement ring into a snow drift. Bob was persistent however and they were married on March 9, 1963. She raised, encouraged, and supported three children. She worked as a switchboard operator, was a selfless volunteer for decades serving those in nursing homes and hospitals, served with the school and catholic church, and sponsored hundreds of recovering alcoholics. With Bob, she was a life-long member of the Fleet Reserve Marine Corps League and volunteered with the Salvation Army Thrift Store.
Nan was also a creative. She made thousands of rosaries that she gave to others. She created Christmas Santa's from driftwood and Christmas ornaments from shells, eggs, and other unique materials. She loved her gardens where she grew tomatoes (lots and lots of tomatoes!), grapes, berries, and a range of vegetables.
Importantly, Nan had a way with dogs and they were an important part of her life. She specifically helped to rescue those dogs who had been abandoned, abused, or who could no longer be taken care of and provided them loving care and homes for the rest of their lives. Over the rainbow bridge, she will meet up with Dodie, Charlie, Jinxy, and many others. Her current dog, Princess, misses her already.
Nan is survived by her husband Bob, children Mary Jo (Ron Tiefenbach), Rob (Gina Burkhard), and Sue, grandchildren Natalie and Anthony, and sister Arliene Hilton.
Visitation will be held from 5-7:30pm on Thursday, February 24th at Starks & Menchinger Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Friday, February 25th at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Alano House of Southwestern Michigan or Lake Michigan Catholic Schools. If you are not vaccinated, the family implores you to get vaccinated to protect those you love and those who love you.