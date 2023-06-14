Nancy Jeanette Cartwright Capps, 76, a resident of Ridgecrest Trail, died Saturday, June 10, 2023 at her home. Born in Portsmouth, Virginia on January 19, 1947, she was the daughter of the Clyde Benjamin Cartwright, Sr. and Hazel Stokes Cartwright. Mrs. Capps was a retired accounting technician in the public school system. She was a volunteer at Maria Parham Hospital where she played piano in the hospital lobby. She loved movies, reading, crossword puzzles and family time and family game time. She was a member of First United Methodist Church where a memorial service will be held on Saturday June 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM by the Rev. George Loveland. She is survived by her husband, John Reginald Capps, Sr. of the home; two daughters, Beth Carroll (Charlie) of Henderson and Kathy Smart (Rob) of Raleigh; one son, John Capps, Jr. (Claire) of Hillsborough; five grandchildren, Bobby Smart, Hayden Smart, Daisy Smart, Ryan Capps, and Wesley Carroll; one brother, Clyde Cartwright, Jr. of Washington, NC; and two sisters, Ann Woodlief of New Bern and Teresa Jordan of Greensboro. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 1:00 until 3:00 PM in the Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 114 Church St, Henderson, NC 27536 or to Raleigh, NC Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 401 Harrison Oaks Blvd, Cary, NC 27513 or Raleigh, NC Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (lls.org) Arrangements are by J. M. White Funeral Home.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.