Nancy Mei-Tz Yu Lee
SAN DIEGO - Nancy Mei-Tz Yu Lee, 77, passed away peacefully at her home in San Diego, CA on July 24, 2020 following a year-long battle with glioblastoma. She was born in Taipei, Taiwan to Mr and Mrs Ching-Cheng (late) and Ai C Yu.
After receiving a BA in Sociology from National Taiwan University in 1965, Mrs Lee moved to West Virginia where she received a MS in Vocational Rehabilitation Counseling with a concentration in research. After receiving her US citizenship, Mrs Lee moved to Elizabeth City in 1975 where she worked at Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) for 30 years. At ECSU Mrs Lee had various roles in institutional research, including Interim Associate Vice-Chancellor in 1996-1998, and ending her career as Director, Institutional Research & Assessment.
Mrs Lee loved being part of the Elizabeth City community. She was president of the local Business & Professional Women's Club (BPW), president of the NC BPW, president of the Parents for the Advancement of Gifted Education group, and she also taught 'Oriental Cooking' at the College of the Albemarle. As a founding member of the Hope Group, a local organization dedicated to celebrating cultural diversity, she often said she wasn't part of the white or black race, she was part of the human race.
Mrs Lee is survived by her husband of 50 years, Stanley Tien-shang Lee, and her daughters Andria Del Tredici and Teresa Yang. She was so proud of her five grandchildren.
Mrs Lee will be buried in El Camino Memorial cemetery in San Diego. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a small graveside service. Email condolences to andriadel13@gmail.com.