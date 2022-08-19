Nancy Meekins Ferebee of Camden, NC, passed away on August 16, 2022. Mrs. Ferebee was 96 years old. She was the wife of fifty-seven years of the late Henry Clay Ferebee, III. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Charles Meekins and Margaret McKeel Meekins of Columbia, NC and was predeceased by her brother, John Carroll Meekins. ?Mrs. Ferebee is survived by two sons: Henry Clay Ferebee, IV, and wife Deborah of Raleigh, NC and Charles Gregory Ferebee of Camden, NC; and two daughters: Mary Ferebee Eure and husband Stephen of Henrico, VA, and Anne Goodwin Ferebee-Gavaghan and husband J. Patrick of Raleigh, NC. She cherished her two grandchildren: Henry Clay Ferebee, V, ‘Quinn’, and Ellen McCall Ferebee and her two great-grandchildren: Hollis Olivia Ferebee and James Garbriel Ferebee, all of Raleigh, NC. She had two step-granddaughters, Julie Gavaghan and husband David Kalish and Debbie Gavaghan and husband Thomas Cleverdon and two step-great-granddaughters, Syndey Kalish and Emily Kalish, all of Cary, NC. Mrs. Ferebee is survived by several dear cousins and nieces and nephews who all enriched her life. ?Mrs. Ferebee was very active and gave a great deal of her time and talents to help her community. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City and taught the women's Sunday School class at Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church in Camden. She served on the Boards of the College of the Albemarle, the Museum of the Albemarle, the local Salvation Army and the Pasquotank-Camden Library; she was instrumental in construction of the current library building in Elizabeth City. She was a member of the Elizabeth City Music Club and the Albemarle Players. She loved music and had a beautiful voice. She brought joy and comfort to many by singing at weddings and funerals. Her performance with the Albemarle Players as Mother Superior in The Sound of Music was a highlight for her. Mrs. Ferebee was a graduate of Flora Macdonald College, now St. Andrews University, of Laurinburg, NC. She taught English at Elizabeth City High School and for many years after, her teaching ability was acknowledged by her former students. Funeral services will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022 with the Rev. Daniel Cenci officiating. Interment will be at the cemetery on the family farm. The family will receive friends at the home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances would be appreciated for Christ Episcopal Church - Organ Fund, 200 S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, Clay & Nancy Ferebee Merit Scholarship Endowment and 4-H/Clay and Nancy Ferebee 4-H Livestock Endowment both at NC State University, Gifts and Records Management, Campus Box 7474, Raleigh, NC 27695-7474. ?Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Ferebee family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
