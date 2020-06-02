Nancy Porter

Nancy Cothran Porter
CAMDEN - Nancy Elizabeth Cothran Porter, 78, of 814 NC Hwy 343 North, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 in her home where she was being cared for by her family.
Mrs. Porter was born in Rutherford County on October 24, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Rev. Cecil Wingo and Nanny Sue Hollifield Cothran. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, through the years she served in the ministry alongside her husband, having ministered in various capacities at several churches. This ministry included having served as a minister of music, and as secretary of Providence Baptist Church for 14 years and more recently for the Chowan Baptist Association. She was a member of Geneva Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, the Rev. Boyce Edward Porter; a daughter, Toni Leslie and husband, Norman, of Shawboro; a son, Ken Porter of Elizabeth City; three brothers, Jack Cothran and wife, Faye, and Wendell Cothran and wife, Judy, both of Greenville, SC, and Doug Cothran and wife, Sandra, of Easley, SC; five grandchildren, Cassie, Annie, Chelsea, Jeremy, and Lindsay; and three great-grandchildren, Nicole, Aiden, and Lily.
Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Elizabeth City, and will be conducted by the Revs. Tom Hall, Vic Ramsey, and James Harrington. Friends may join the family at the residence.
Memorial contributions may be made to Geneva Baptist Church, 814 NC Hwy 343 North, Camden, NC 27921.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.