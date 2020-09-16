Naomi Jones

Naomi Whaley Jones
SHILOH - Naomi Whaley Jones, age 80, of 197 Milltown Road, Shiloh, NC died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Waterbrooke Elizabeth City. Born in Camden County, NC on January 22, 1940 to the late William Mathias Whaley and Ruth Litchfield Whaley, she was the widow of Charlie Jones, Sr.
Naomi was valedictorian of the Camden County High School Class of 1958. She was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she was a former GA Leader. She was an accomplished artist who had an incredible knack for painting common everyday objects like light bulbs, placemats, fabrics, wood, etc. and, with her talent, changing them into unique, decorative items of beauty.
She is survived by a son, Chuck Jones, Jr. and wife Susan of Elizabeth City, NC; two grandchildren, Kristen Jones Scott and husband Hunter of Plymouth, NC and Charles R. Jones of Shiloh, NC; and two great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Charlotte. She was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Whaley Hyatt.
The family would like to thank Waterbrooke staff and Community Hospice for their loving care of Mrs. Jones.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a. m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Highland Park Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Dave Combs. The family will receive friends at Naomi's home in Shiloh. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Jones family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.