Naomi Riddick Mullen, age 55, of Havelock, NC, departed this life, Friday, August 19, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC. Naomi was born August 24, 1966, to the late Martha Sutton Riddick and James Donie Riddick. Celebration of Life Service will take place, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Rev. Dr. Ricky L. Banks, officiating. A viewing will take place at the Stallings Funeral Home, Friday, August 26, 2022, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 p.m. Masks are asked to be worn. The family will be receiving visitors @1219 Peartree Road. The family requests masks be worn while visiting. Naomi is survived by her husband, Adam Chris Mullen of the home, four daughters, Kisha Riddick, Kristin, Andrea, and Yolanda Mullen, four grandchildren and one great grandchild, four sisters, Joyce Ann Riddick, Juliet Murden, Martha Barnes and Denise Riddick, one brother, Marvin Riddick, many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Besides her parents, she was proceeded in death by her brother, Edward “Lil Bro” Riddick and one great nephew, JaQuan “Big Boy” White.
