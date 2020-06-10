Naomi Sawyer Trueblood
ELIZABETH CITY - Naomi Sawyer Trueblood, 79, of Elizabeth City died on June 8,2020at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday June 11,2020 at 2pm at Hortons Funeral Home and Cremations with Pastor Greg Owens, officiatingThe family will receive friends from 1pm until time of service for viewing and visitation. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. Trueblood leaves to cherish her memories, Two daughters, Jackie Sue Sawyer Staples (Michael) of Elizabeth City, Deborah Renee Steiner (Robert) Colorado Springs, CO; six sons, Charles Ray Trueblood (Pamela) of Nashville, TN, George Matthew Trueblood (Dianne) of Columbia, SC, John Wayne Trueblood of Pennsylvania, Winston Carl Trueblood (Carol) of Elizabeth City, NC, Bruce Allen Trueblood (Allisha) of Elizabeth City, NC, Michael James Trueblood (Rebecca) of Hertford, NC; four siblings, Charles R. Sawyer, Lemuel Ray Sawyer, Sam Harris, Douglas W. Sawyer; a host of grandchildren,great grandchildren,and great great grandchildren, neices,nephews, cousins and friends.
Horton's Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.