Natasha “Tasha” Bloos

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO
7 AM EDT SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. For the
Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt
and rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Friday to 7 AM
EDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning
through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Natasha Bloos also known as “Tasha” passed away from this life at the age of 36 years old in New Mexico. She was born in Bad Brueckenau Bavaria Germany on March 29, 1986. Her passing was on December 5, 2022. Natasha is daughter to Dwayne and stepmother Bettina (Tina) Bloos of Richmond Hill Georgia. Mother is Brenda and stepfather Donald Swilley of Franklin Nebraska. She was the youngest of 3 girls. Her older sisters are as followed; Nicole (Shawn) Henry of Franklin Nebraska and Natalie (Michael) Miles of Moyock North Carolina. Natasha was the mother to 3 handsome young boys; Jacob age 13 of Moyock Nc; Jayden age 9 and Jasiha age 4 of Franklin Nebraska. Tasha was also an Aunt to Tyler and Hunter Miles of Moyock NC and Selena and Sierra Bloos of Franklin Nebraska. Natasha grew up in Moyock NC until she moved to Franklin Nebraska around the age of 30. Tasha traveled to Moyock and Franklin for many years. Natasha was family and friends to everyone she met. She was a fearless little firecracker who loved life. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, karaoke, her family, friends, and all animals. Tasha was very protective of everyone she loved. She loved everyone and saw beauty in everything. Tasha had a smile that would light up a room and a laugh that was like a melody full of inspiration. She walked her own path and made friends everywhere she went. Tasha was laid to rest in both Naponee NE on the 11th of Feb 2023 and in Moyock NC on the 29th of March 2023 (her 37th birthday). Tasha will be missed dearly by all family and friends. Spread your wings and fly high in the sky. Psalm 91:11?For he will put his angels in charge of you to guide you in all your ways
