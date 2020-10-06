Nathan Cartwright

Nathan "Nate" Alan Cartwright
ELIZABETH CITY - Nathan "Nate" Alan Cartwright, 52, of Currituck County North Carolina, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ early Thursday morning October 1, 2020 after a labored battle with lung cancer.
Nathan was the son of Franklin D. Cartwright and the late E. Virginia Marable Cartwright. Born in Richmond, Va on July 11, 1968 and raised as a young boy in New Kent County, Nathan had been a long time (over 40 years) resident of Grandy, NC, native home of the Cartwright family. He graduated from Currituck County High School in 1986, attended the College of the Albemarle, and recently retired from the Dare County Water Department as Superintendent of Water for the Kill Devil Hills North Reverse Osmosis Plant.
Nathan was a loving and steadfast husband to his wife Abbey Heath Cartwright for 28 years. He was an awesome advocate and loving coach for his daughters and cherished opportunities to encourage and travel with them through their years of growing up. He had a love of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting with many special lifelong friends. He was a faithful member of the Jarvisburg Church of Christ and enjoyed fellowshipping with his Christian family. Nathan had a special "handyman" quality, which allowed him to bless others. He literally could fix anything: he was an eager servant/hero.
Nathan absolutely knew "NO" stranger and was openly welcome to talk with and befriend whoever crossed his path.
Nathan is survived by his wife Abbey H. Cartwright and two daughters Madeline Cartwright Ball and husband Davis of Lynchburg, Va, Layla Meade Cartwright of Currituck, his father Franklin D. Cartwright and brother Philip Franklin Cartwright, also of Currituck, and a host of extended family members and friends.
The family expresses sincere gratitude to all who have shared their thoughts of love and fellowship with Nathan as he walked through his final days.
The funeral will be held at Jarvisburg Church of Christ (121 Forbes Road Jarvisburg, NC) Saturday October 10, 2020 at 2 pm. Friends may view one hour prior. The interment and committal will take place immediately following the funeral at Powells Point Baptist Church Cemetery (8383 Caratoke Highway Powells Point, NC). Following the burial, the family will greet friends and share refreshments back at church. The family is requiring masks for attendance at the funeral, burial, and repast.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jarvisburg Church of Christ, 121 Forbes Rd., Jarvisburg, NC 27947. Please express condolences to the family via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.