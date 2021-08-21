Nathan J. Owens, of 1002 Sound Shore Drive, joined Lois, his beloved wife of 70 years, on Friday, August 20, 2021 when he passed away following an extended illness. Born in Henderson, NC on October 11, 1927, he was the son of the late John Julius and Ida Pearl Lamb Owens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Parrish Owens; his sister, Flora May Rooker (husband, Theodore), and three brothers, Ernest W. Owens (wife, Nellie Gray), W.T. Owens (wife, Myrtle), and Johnny W. Owens (wife, Beulah). Mr. Owens had retired from the US Postal Service in 1983. A US Army Air Force veteran of the Korean War, he was a member of Edenton United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir for nearly 50 years. He loved golf, playing all his adult life, and was a charter member of the Chowan Golf & Country Club in Edenton. Surviving is his son, Steven R. Owens and wife, Susan, of Durham; three nieces and four nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Valerie Tyson. A private burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the funeral home immediately following the chapel service, and other times at the residence beginning on Tuesday. The family asks that flowers be omitted, and contributions in his memory be made to the building fund of Edenton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Edenton, NC 27932. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
