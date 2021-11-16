Nathaniel Bullard, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Nathaniel Bullard, Jr. will be Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Stallings Funeral Home at 12 noon. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Stallings funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m.
Nathaniel is the youngest son of LeslieJoseph and the late Nathaniel Bullard Sr. Nathaniel was a die hard Pittsburgh Steelers fanand he enjoyed fishing. He was a loving son, brother, father and uncle. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother, Leslie Bullard, two sons Kyle and Kameron Bullard, his special friend, Andrea Prescott Solomon, three sisters Tonya Bullard, Stephanie Bullard and Toya Stoke,one brother, Thomas Joseph Bullard Jr.,and a host of other relatives and friends.