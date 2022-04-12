Nelion Jordan Smith, 83, of Carters Road, died Friday, April 8, 2022 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Mrs. Smith was born on January 7, 1939, and was the daughter of the late George W. and Irene Hobbs Jordan Bunch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burnis Aubrey "Buck" Smith; by an infant sister; and by two brothers, Sammy and Junny Jordan. A retired seamstress from Don Juan Manufacturing Corp. in Hertford, later she worked as a telemarketer with a coupon company, and at Houtz & Barwick in Elizabeth City. She was a member of the Belvidere-Ryland Church of Christ. Surviving is her daughter, Brenda Smith (Mark "Seagull" Ashley) of Sunbury; her granddaughter, Brandi Blanchard; and her great-grandson, Hunter Blanchard. In accordance with her wishes, services will be private. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
