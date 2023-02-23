Nellie Langley

Nellie Frances Langley

ELIZABETH CITY - Nellie Frances Langley, age 74, of Elizabeth City, NC, died on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City. She was born in Elizabeth City on September 28, 1948, to the late Onella Wilson Langley and Frank Levi Langley. Nellie was a member of the Women of the Moose and Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW. She proudly worked at Big Lots for fifteen years.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.