Nellie Langley

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ELIZABETH CITY - Nellie Frances Langley, age 74, of Elizabeth City, NC, died on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City. She was born in Elizabeth City on September 28, 1948, to the late Onella Wilson Langley and Frank Levi Langley. Nellie was a member of the Women of the Moose and Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW. She proudly worked at Big Lots for fifteen years.
She is survived by her sister, Kitty Barnes and Oliver Meads of Elizabeth City; brother, Frank Gary Langley and Berna of Hickory, NC; and niece, Jade Langley of Jacksonville, NC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Terry Barnes.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Old Hollywood Cemetery with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives immediately following the service, and other times, at her sister Kitty's home.
Flowers are welcomed or memorial donations can be made to the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Langley Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.