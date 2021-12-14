Nellie Morris

Nellie Lorraine Morris
ELIZABETH CITY - Nellie Lorraine Morris, age 91, of Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, December 10, 2021 at her residence. She was a native of Pasquotank born on February 13, 1930 to the late Jerry Sawyer and Ruby Morgan Green and was the wife of the late George Damon Morris. She was the owner and operator of Nellie's Beauty Salon, and a member of Northside Assembly of God where she was a member of the Women's Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Matoaca Council #10 Degree of the Pocohontas and Women Aglow. She had a smile for everyone and was always looking for ways to add joy to others' lives.
She is survived by her nephew, Robert "Bobby" Russell and a half sister, Delores Rye. She was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia McLeod; and a brother, Frederick Sawyer.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at New Life Assembly of God officiated by Rev. Clay Manos. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Morris. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.