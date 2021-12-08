Newton Hampton, III

Newton Nathaniel Hampton, III
BARCO - Newton Nathaniel Hampton, III, born November 16,1937 and a resident of Barco, NC passed away in the early morning hours of December 6th, 2021.
Born to the late Lindsey and Iva Hampton, he is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sue B Hampton; daughters, Frances E. Hampton of Maple, NC and Lisa H. Crawford and husband Stephen Crawford of Garner, NC; son, D. Lindsey Hampton and wife Michelle Hampton; grandchildren, Grace Hampton and Robert Anderson of Mineola, KS, and sister, Cherrill H. Robertson and family of Lawrenceville, VA.
He was a lifelong resident of Currituck County, NC, a local farmer, a mailman, serving his community as Ruritan, a fireman/chief, county commissioner, and deacon in his local church and in last few years as a bus driver for the school system.
In his free time, he enjoyed building boats and making shoving poles. He loved hunting and fishing and in later years riding his motorcycle with friends. You could always find him with the locals early mornings discussing the news about town at Currituck Sports in Barco.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and the community he so loved helping throughout the years of his life.
In lieu of flowers the family would wish that you make donations to Coinjock Baptist Church of 193 Worth Guard Rd, Coinjock, NC 27923.
A memorial service is planned for Wednesday, December 15th at 1 pm at the church with a brief visitation with the family in the fellowship hall. Thank you all for your prayers and kind words.
Please express condolences to the family via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com.