Nichole Lee Trovato Cotie, beloved daughter, granddaughter, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on June 13, 2023, at the age of 42 in Elizabeth City, NC. Born on May 27, 1981, in Portsmouth, VA to Leo Edward Trovato, Jr. and the late Denice Marie Wagner Trovato, Nichole lived a fulfilling life surrounded by her family. Nichole was a woman of many talents and interests. She had a passion for music, art, and dancing, and took great pleasure in cooking. Her outgoing and lively personality made her a treasured friend to many. Nichole is survived by her father, Leo Trovato, Jr.; her daughters, Carson R. Cotie of AR, and Gracie-May Trovato, of VA; and her son, Caidon L. Cotie of AR. She is also survived by her three sisters, Ricqué Smith (Jason) of OR, Teresa Schaeffer (Stephen) of PA, and Tiffany Gleser of MA, and her fiancé, Epmetrius Harris of NC. Nichole will also be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Nichole joins her mother in death, Denice Marie Wagner Trovato, whom she cherished. A private family service will be held to honor Nichole's memory. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Cotie family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
