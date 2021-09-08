Nina Lee Cooper Metcalf, 64, of Hertford, NC, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 in her home. Born in Swain County on September 12, 1955, she was the daughter of Frankie Nations Sheehan of Whittier and the late Harry Dennis Cooper. She was a supervisor in the Radiology Department at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and loved to dance, especially shagging. Nina was an Elvis fan, hard working and dedicated to work and family. Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her three sons, Christopher J. Cooper of Hertford, Michael Shane Cooper and wife, Tonya, of Inman, SC, and Robert T. Byrum of Manteo; two sisters, Evelyn Allen and husband, Donnie of Sylva, and Charlotte Tilley and husband, Derek, of Hayesville; two brothers, Harry Neil Cooper and wife, Linda, and Jim Sheehan, both of Whittier; and four grandchildren, Jackson L. Cooper and wife, Bailey, of Southport, Marisa and Kelly Cooper, both of Inman, and Christopher Luke Cooper of Elizabeth City. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by Minister Kevin Reiver. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the family of Mrs. Metcalf. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
