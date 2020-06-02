Nina Metcalf

Nina Cooper Metcalf
HERTFORD - Nina Lee Cooper Metcalf, 64, of 2260 New Hope Road, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 in her home.
Born in Swain County on September 12, 1955, she was the daughter of Frankie Nations Sheehan of Whittier and the late Harry Dennis Cooper. She was a supervisor in the Radiology Department at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Surviving in addition to her mother are her three sons, Christopher J. Cooper of Hertford, Michael Shane Cooper and wife, Tonya, of Inman, SC, and Robert T. Byrum of Manteo; two sisters, Evelyn Allen and husband, Donnie, of Sylva and Charlotte Tilley and husband, Derek, of Hayesville; two brothers, Harry Neil Cooper and wife, Linda, and Jim Sheehan, both of Whittier; and four grandchildren, Jackson L. Cooper and wife, Bailey, of Southport, Marisa and Kelly Cooper, both of Inman, and Christopher Luke Cooper of Elizabeth City.
A memorial service will be held in Pearl Street Pentecostal Holiness Church in Elizabeth City at a later date, and those arrangements will be announced when available.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.