Nolan Mathew Bundy
ELIZABETH CITY - Nolan Mathew Bundy, age 84, of Nancy Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. A native of Pasquotank County, he was born June 14, 1936 to the late Percy Bundy and Elizabeth Mathews Bundy. Nolan graduated from Central High School in 1954, left the farm and promptly joined the U. S. Army. While in the Army as a courier he traveled extensively through Europe, Scandinavia and Japan. After his service he joined Norfolk Dredging Company as a Purchasing Agent for the construction of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. Thereafter he worked as a heavy equipment operator with International Paper Company from which he retired. He was a good storyteller especially enjoying humorous stories and jokes and he loved pickup trucks. He was a much loved brother, uncle and great uncle and enjoyed a large circle of friends. He will be deeply missed.
Nolan is suvived by two sisters, Ola Mae Cimerro and husband Charles of Raleigh, NC and Melba Bridgman of Elizabeth City; nieces, Linda Bridgman and husband Bill of Alexandria, VA and Karen Peters and husband Lanny of Decatur, GA; nephews, Don Bridgman and wife Linda of Charleston, SC, Clark Bridgman and wife Vicki of Jensen Beach FL; and grandnieces and grandnephews, Thomas, Christopher, Ashe, Matthew, Laura and Andrew. He was preceded in death by a niece, Pamela Brown.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1909 W. Main Street, Elizabeth City officiated by the Rev. Renee Edwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church, 693 Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Bundy family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.