Nora McLawhorn Key Cartwright, 82, of 145 Bethel Fishing Center Road, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 in her home where she was being cared for by her family. Born in Pitt County on July 9, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Thad Calvin McLawhorn and Rhodie Mae Lea McLawhorn. She was a retired seamstress. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe James Key; a daughter, Polly Moore; brothers, Theodore and Robert McLawhorn; and by two great-granddaughters. Surviving are her longtime companion, Dallas Clark of Hertford; a son, Calvin Riggs of New Bern; four daughters, Mae Whaley of Pollocksville, Luwanna Sue Sampson and Rose Colson, both of Hertford, and Arlene "Cricket" Colson of Elizabeth City; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Farmer Funeral Service, 109 2nd Street, Ayden. Burial will follow in the Ayden Cemetery. With restrictions associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic, no formal visitation will be held. However, friends may visit the family at the residence. Local arrangements are being handled by Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, where Mrs. Nora will be available for viewing and for friends to pay their respects on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
