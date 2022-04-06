Nora Virginia Smithson, age 89, of South Mills, NC died on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Fentress, VA on July 30, 1932 to the late Cecil C. Speight and Evelyn Marie Hughes Speight, she was the widow of Albert Lindbergh Smithson. She was a member of Geneva Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Lee Sanders (Donald) of Elizabeth City, NC and Linda Susan Wright (Lance) of Norfolk, VA; a brother, Cecil Gregory Speight of Elizabeth City, NC; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Charles Lindbergh Smithson; a brother, David Henry Hughes; and a great great-grandchild, Caiden Weeks. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1909 W. Main Street Ext., Elizabeth City, NC 27909 with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Smithson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
