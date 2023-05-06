Noreen Kay Eckert, age 78, of Elizabeth City, NC, died on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. She was born in Toledo, OH on July 3, 1944 to the late Elton Gillette Eckert and Rita Noreen Nanwarren Eckert. Noreen was a 1964 graduate of Syracuse University. After graduation, she embarked on a successful career in Commission Reconciliation in the Food Industry. Her dedication and hard work were evident throughout her career, and she was well-respected by her colleagues and peers. She was a devoted member of the Riverside United Methodist Church, where she found solace and spiritual guidance. Noreen was also a member of the Red Hat Society, where she enjoyed the camaraderie and friendship of fellow members. Noreen is survived by her brother, Barry G. Eckert, and her special friend Bob Young. In addition to her parents, she is pre-deceased by her brother, Al Eckert. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Berea Baptist Church, 2033 N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC with Pastor Jason Wise officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Riverside United Methodist Church, 1400 Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. These contributions will honor Noreen's memory and support the church that played such an important role in her life. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Eckert Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
