CAMDEN - Norita Baker Horton, age 94, of Camden, NC died Monday, February 7, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Currituck County, NC to the late Daniel G. Baker and Ella Sawyer.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-eight years, James D. Horton; a daughter, Annie E. Elmore and husband Mike of Charlotte, NC; a son, Donald C. Horton and wife Deborah of Camden, NC; daughter-in-law Anita Moody of Camden, NC; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sons, William Moody and Daniel Moody; a daughter, Gloria Jean Stone; and nine brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mike Duffer officiating. The family will receive friends and family in the lobby of the funeral home immediately after the service. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Horton family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Camden Church of Christ, P. O. Box 130, Camden, NC 27921. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
