Norma Pell

Norma June Sumrell Pell
ELIZABETH CITY - Norma June Sumrell Pell died peacefully at the home of her daughter Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born in Currituck County, NC on January 28, 1933 to the late Howard D. Sumrell and Bernice Grandy Sumrell. After the death of her young husband, she returned to school and earned her teaching degree at Old Dominion University. She always credited the loving support of her own parents for making this possible. She was an educator in the Currituck County school system for many years. She loved her family, especially her children, to whom she devoted much of her life.
She was active with the Order of the Eastern Star, serving as past Worthy Matron of the Coinjock Chapter No. 218. She had a lifelong love of gardening and being outdoors.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William Milton Pell; her son, William Michael Pell; and sisters, Ruby Revelle and Marjorie Mansfield.
June will be forever remembered by her devoted and loving daughter, Peggy Pell Westmoreland and husband Bob of Wake County; grandson, William Daniel Westmoreland and wife Sybil of San Antonio, Texas; and granddaughter, Katharine Vuocolo and husband Chris of St. Louis, Missouri. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren, Ruby June Westmoreland, Jennie Leigh Westmoreland, and William Dawson Westmoreland, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved as if they were her own.
A small, private service will be held for the immediate family at Poplar Branch Baptist Church where she was a life-long member. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park in Elizabeth City, NC. A memorial service will be held at a later date for friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of June can be made to Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh at 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
