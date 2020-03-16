Norma Jean Davy Welsh
EDENTON - Norma Jean Davy Welsh, 86, of 228 Cowpen Neck Road, died Friday, March 13, 2020 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Mrs. Welsh was born in Cumberland, Maryland on August 15, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Roy and Vernie Chaney Davy. She had been employed in clerical and bookkeeping work, most notably with the Farm Bureau Insurance Company and with the College of DuPage. Many years ago while her husband, the late Altie Lee Welsh, Jr. was a member of the United States Marine Corps, they were stationed at the base in Edenton. After several moves through their marriage, both because of military service and career changes, they relocated to Edenton for their retirement years. After the move, Norma was very involved in volunteer work with Vidant Chowan Hospital, the Historic Edenton Visitors Center, and with the Advance Ruritan Club. She had attended and enjoyed worshipping at both Edenton United Methodist Church and Macedonia Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Erma Shewbridge.
Surviving are two daughters, Laura Robillard (Steve) of Aurora, IL and Carol Provancal (Robert) of Sandwich, IL; two sons, Ronald Welsh of Melbourne, FL and Roy Welsh (Josephine) of Siler City; her sister, Alma Lewis of Cumberland; six grandchildren, Jessica, Kate, Ashley, Ryan, Dakota, and Shane; and five great-grandchildren, Andrew, Aiden, Mason, Hailey, and Olivia.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 20th, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by the Rev. Chris Gravning. Inurnment in Arlington National Cemetery next to her husband will be a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to any chapter of the American Heart Association, or online at www.heart.org.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.