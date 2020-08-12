Norman Byrum

Norman Clifton Byrum
SHALLOTE - Norman Clinton Byrum, age 89, of 5499 Arbor Branch Dr., Unit 2, Shallotte, NC died August 9, 2020 at his home. Born on January 27, 1931 in Perquimans County, NC to the late Norman E. Byrum and Annie Stallings Byrum, he was the husband of Caroline Lee Byrum for almost seventy years. After serving his country honorably in the U. S. Marine Corps, he worked as a maintenance supervisor in the Norfolk Public School System until his retirement. Norman was a member of Providence Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.Very mechanically inclined, there was absolutely nothing that he couldn't fix, a great trait missing in today's world. He loved his family and friends and will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Debbie Sanders (John) of FL; two sons, Herbert "Lee" Byrum (Sandra) of Supply, NC and Terry W. Byrum of MI; two sisters, Ann Stone of GA and Artie Byrne, of CA; a brother, Marvin Byrum (Faye) of GA; six grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; and six great great-grandchildren, with another one on the way. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Carley Petre, and also a brother and sister.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2 020 at Moyock Memorial Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Charles Stevens. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimers North Carolina, 1305 Navaho Drive Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27609. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Byrum family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.