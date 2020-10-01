Norman Curlin Frost
ELIZABETH CITY - Norman Curlin Frost, 78 of Elizabeth City, NC answered the call of the Master on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his residence surrounded by loving family and friends.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the chapel of Evangelical Methodist Church, Elizabeth City, NC. A walk-through viewing of his earthly remains will take place at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. His earthly place of rest will be in the Memory Gardens Cemetery. We will be practicing and following all COVID-19 guidelines.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: loving wife, Rosa Brothers Frost of the home; The Fabulous Five, Linda Frost King (James) of Greenville, NC, Shelia Frost of Elizabeth City, NC, Shirley Frost Hurdle (Dyrell) of Elizabeth City, NC, Latonya Frost of Elizabeth City, NC and Takisha Frost of Waldorf, MD; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his siblings, Mary Spence (William) of Hertford, NC, Milton Frost of Elizabeth City, NC, Kelvin Frost (Joyce) of Hertford, NC, Thomas Frost (Catherine) of Hertford, NC and Curles Frost (Linda) of Elizabeth City, NC; loving in-laws, Wealtha Brothers (Orville) of Greenville, NC, Vernita Felton (Dennis) of Elizabeth City, NC, Omedia Griffin of Elizabeth City, NC, Leon Brothers, Sr., (Shirley) of Queens, NY, Ervin Brothers, Sr., of Elizabeth City, NC, Solomon Brothers (Pauline) of Elizabeth City, NC, Lindsey Brothers of Elizabeth City, NC and James Brothers (Shirley) of Newport News, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Professional Services have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.