Norman James, Jr.

Norman Cedil James, Jr.
WEEKSVILLE - Norman Cecil James, Jr., 66, of Weeksville in Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, January 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born March 27, 1955, in Pasquotank County to the late Norman Cecil James, Sr. and Shirley Jean Johnson James and was the widower of Janice Marie Copley James. He was a flight director for TCOM, an Aerostat Manufacturer.
He is survived by a daughter, Alexandria James Brickhouse (Johnathan); a sister, Kathy S. James; grandson, Casen Brickhouse; and Special caretaker, Renee Williams, all of Elizabeth City, NC.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the James family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.