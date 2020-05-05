Norman Meads

Norman R. Meads
ELIZABETH CITY - Norman Ray "Barnrat" Meads, 65 of 2682 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, NC passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on the morning of April 30, 2020. A lifelong resident of Elizabeth City he was born December 1, 1954 to Leila Davis Meads of Elizabeth City, NC and the late Marshall Meads and was the husband of Charline Winslow Meads. He was a lifelong contractor and took pride in his work, a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his mother and wife of thirty-seven years, he leaves to cherish his memory three daughters, Jenna Miller (Benjamin), Kara Spence (John T.), and Lara Meads; granddaughter, Scarlett Spence; sister, Peggy Trotman (Marvin); five brothers, Nicky Meads (Bonnie), Dennis Meads (Jennette), Terry Meads (Marvetta), Randy Meads (Lisa), and Kevin Meads (Helen); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was pre-deceased by a sister-in-law, Earline Meads.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date.
Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Meads family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.