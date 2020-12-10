Norman Peters

Norman Lee Peters
JARVISBURG - Norman Lee Peters (Norm) of Jarvisburg and formerly of Nags Head, moved on from this life Friday, December 4, 2020. Norman was a loving husband and father in his 65 years with us.
Norm was born in Hinesville, Georgia to Russe G. Peters and the late Walton T. Peters, Jr.
Norm was a retired merchant seaman with ICU and worked in the engine room on an ocean-going tugboat for 15 years. He spent many years at sea and away from his family to support them. When he was home, he was crabbing with his faithful dog, Scooter. He was a life-time motorcycle enthusiast from childhood through adulthood. He bought his first Harley-Davidson motorcycle at age 16. If you had a chance to meet Norm once you would never forget him. Norman was known as one of the original bikers on the Outer Banks, and he was very proud of that. He was known for being loud and funny, a very charismatic soul for which people fell in love with him. He was a wonderful storyteller and definitely was the light at any party. He loved being on the water, with his family and friends. He was definitely a diamond in the rough. One of a kind. There are countless friends and acquaintances from his extended biker family. After he retired for Allied Towing, he went on to build his wife and daughter a horse farm in Jarvisburg, NC. There he and his wife built their dream home on the sound where they still reside today. He spent the rest of his life taking care of Soundview Farm.
He loved his family, loved to ride, loved his dogs, loved his friends, loved to talk. He will be forever missed by all.
Norm was a loving husband and is survived by his high school sweetheart Denise Degaraff Peters of over 35 years. Norman was father to Michael Eugene Moore, and Christin "Chrissy" Marie Gowitzka (Nick). His granddaughter was the apple of his eye, Gwyneth Denise Gowitzka.
In addition, he is survived by his forever loving mom Russie, sister Sherri Lynn Burke (spouse Michael), aunt Herthel Chestnut, aunt Arlene Peters and seven surviving cousins. He is also survived by his out-law clan The Degaraff's of 52 members.
Ride on Norm and we will all meet you on the other side.
A memorial celebration ride and service will be held at a later date when COVID safe. No flowers please...donations in honor of Norman may be made to the Currituck County Humane Society, 140 Aviation Parkway, Barco, NC 27917.
Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com .